Asianet News Impact: Keralite From Mumbai Provides Financial Assistance To Family Of Farmer In Kuttanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: The family of a farmer, Prasad, who committed suicide in Kuttanad due to financial crisis has received help following the Asianet News report. A Keralite from Mumbai came forward to help the family of Prasad.

A foreclosure notice was sent to the family of a farmer this morning. The notice stated that five cents of land and house in the name of Prasad would be confiscated. The notice was sent on account of arrears of a loan taken by Prasad's wife Omana from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

The Mumbai Malayali transferred the full payment of dues this morning. The man stated that his name would not be revealed and that it would be enough to consider it as a wedding gift for Suresh Gopi's daughter. Prasad's wife Omana told Asianet News that she was happy to receive the amount and was thankful to the person who helped her.

Omana said, "Thank you to Asianet News for those who have helped and paid so far. It is possible now because of everyone's help".



Omana said that she is giving loans because people are helping her and she has not received any help from the government yet and she still needs to pay off the debt of five lakh rupees immediately.' Prasad committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on November 11. He committed suicide by consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvalla; however, his life could not be saved. He ended his life after giving a call to Kisan Sangh secretary Shivaraj.

A suicide note was recovered, in which Prasad held the government responsible for his death. Prasad had approached the bank for a loan for agriculture. His plea for an agricultural loan was rejected by the bank, citing PRS loan arrears. As the incident became controversial, ministers and political leaders came with promises to Prasad's family.

Prasad's wife Omana had taken a self-employment loan of Rs 60,000 from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation in August 2022. Rs 15,000 was refunded and the repayment has been delayed for the past 11 months. The notice stated that if the outstanding amount of Rs 17,600 is not paid within five days, the house and the yard will be confiscated. After the death of Prasad, the family is living with the help of relatives and friends.