National Highway Network Of India Increased By 60 Per Cent In 2023

By facilitating the efficient flow of people and goods and enhancing access to markets, national highways are vital to the nation's social and economic development.



India has about 66.71 lakh km of road network, which is the second largest in the world.

National Highways: 1,46,145 km

State Highways: 1,79,535 km

Other Roads: 63,45,403 km

The National Highway (NH) network increased by 60% from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km in the year 2023 as per a government report.

The Expenditure is expected to increase by 9.4 times to Rs 3.17 lakh Crore from 2014.

The average pace of NH construction increased by 143% to 28.3 km/day from 2014.

Till Dec 31, 2023, 6,217 km of NH was built, higher than last year's 5,774 km for the same period.

The total length of high-speed corridors in 2014 was 353 km, which increased to 3,913 km in 2023. Length of less than 2-lane NHs decreased from 30% (2014) to 10% of NH in 2023.