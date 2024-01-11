Kerala: Accused Sentenced To Double Life Imprisonment In Nimisha Thampi Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The man accused in the killing of a graduate student Nimisha Thampi in Ernakulam was sentenced to double life imprisonment on Thursday (Jan 11).

The Paravur Additional Session Court passed the sentence against the accused Biju Mollah (44). The incident related to this case occurred on July 30, 2018. Nimisha Thampi, a BBA student at MES College in Marampally, was killed by slitting her throat during a robbery attempt.

The convict Biju, a West Bengal native was also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh by the court.



The accused stabbed her when she tried to stop him while trying to attack her aunt.

When she attempted to stop the convict

from stealing her elder aunt's gold chain, he slashed her throat. Her uncle suffered a stab

wound. Biju

was booked with charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and trespassing. About 40 witnesses were examined in the case.



The rural district crime branch investigated and submitted the charge sheet under the leadership of P. M. Shemir, who was the police inspector of Thadiyittaparambu. Later, Crime Branch DYSP KS Udayabhanu was the investigating officer. Additional Public Prosecutor MV Shaji appeared for the prosecution.

