Amwal Capital Partners increase operations with new fixed revenue stream in Dubai

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to capitalize on burgeoning opportunities within the region's financial landscape, Gulf-based asset management firm Amwal Capital Partners is set to unveil a specialized fixed income unit, according to two credible sources familiar with the matter. The firm's digital footprint reveals a robust asset management portfolio, boasting assets valued at approximately two billion dollars. Among its distinguished clientele, Amwal serves a diverse array of entities, including sovereign wealth funds, prominent international institutional investors, and multifaceted family offices.



Highlighting the company's commitment to this expansion, the sources confirmed the appointment of Zeina Rizk and Sherif Eid to spearhead the newly established fixed income division. This collaborative leadership structure aims to leverage their combined expertise and industry insights. Notably, Zeina Rizk brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at Arqaam Capital, while Sherif Eid is poised to transition to Amwal Capital Partners from his prior role at Franklin Templeton, further enhancing the unit's strategic capabilities.



Established in Dubai since 2016, Amwal has solidified its presence in the financial hub of the Gulf region. Recognizing the evolving client landscape and market dynamics, the firm expanded its footprint by inaugurating an office in Riyadh last year. This strategic initiative aims to facilitate more personalized services and cater directly to the burgeoning client demands emanating from Saudi Arabia's sophisticated financial ecosystem. As Amwal Capital Partners continues to navigate the complexities of the regional market, this latest development underscores its commitment to innovation, diversification, and client-centric solutions in the realm of asset management.

