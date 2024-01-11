Tensions postpones Lebanon's foreign exchange platform introduction

(MENAFN) A high-ranking official from the Central Bank of Lebanon disclosed to Reuters on Wednesday that the ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israel along Lebanon's southern frontier have resulted in postponing the introduction of a new foreign exchange platform. Earlier in September, the Central Bank had announced its intention to initiate a foreign exchange platform operated by Bloomberg. This move came as part of a strategic decision to phase out its existing "banking" platform, which had faced criticism over issues related to transparency and governance.



Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official cited the recent unrest in southern Lebanon as a significant impediment. He noted, "The primary setbacks we encountered were the escalating tensions in the south and logistical challenges hindering the participation of foreign entities involved in launching the platform from entering Lebanon."



The armed faction Hezbollah, with its ties to Iran, has been engaged in a prolonged exchange of hostilities with the Israeli military across the shared border. These confrontations have intensified following Hezbollah's support for the Islamic Resistance Movement, commonly known as Hamas. The escalation reached a critical point when Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, prompting retaliatory actions. As a consequence of this protracted conflict, widespread displacement has occurred on both sides of the border. Disturbingly, the toll includes casualties, with approximately 24 Lebanese civilians and over 130 Hezbollah combatants losing their lives in Lebanon. Simultaneously, northern Israel reported the deaths of at least nine of its soldiers amidst the escalating tensions. This volatile situation underscores the complexities and challenges faced by Lebanon, further complicating its financial and economic endeavors.

MENAFN11012024000045015682ID1107707929