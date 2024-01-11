Morocco expects financial growing, fiscal adjustments in 2024

(MENAFN) The High Commission for Planning, Morocco's primary statistics agency, has recently unveiled its economic projections for the country, signaling a hopeful trajectory for 2024. According to their assessment released on Wednesday, Morocco is poised to experience a rebound in economic growth, with expectations set at 3.2 percent. This represents a notable improvement from the 2.9 percent growth rate observed in the preceding year. A key factor underpinning this optimistic outlook is the anticipated surge in external demand for Moroccan exports, reflecting growing confidence in the country's goods on the global stage.



However, the economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities. The forecast acknowledges potential hurdles such as diminished grain yields, primarily attributed to prevailing drought conditions. Despite these agricultural setbacks, Morocco's economic strategy appears geared towards resilience, as indicated by its efforts to curb inflation. Inflation rates are projected to witness a decline, settling at 2.8 percent in 2024—a significant drop from the 4.5 percent recorded in the previous year.



Moreover, fiscal prudence remains a cornerstone of Morocco's economic policy framework. The commission's data reveals an anticipated reduction in the fiscal deficit, narrowing from 4.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 to 4.5 percent in 2024. This fiscal tightening is expected to be bolstered by judicious spending measures, particularly in areas related to financial support initiatives. Concurrently, the country's current account dynamics are projected to undergo a shift, transitioning from a marginal surplus of 0.1 percent of GDP in the previous year to an anticipated deficit of 0.4 percent in 2024.



In addition to these fiscal adjustments, monetary considerations also come into play. The High Commission for Planning foresees a contraction in the money supply growth rate, estimating a decrease to 5.2 percent in 2024, marginally lower than the 5.3 percent figure recorded in 2023. These multifaceted projections underscore Morocco's concerted efforts to navigate a complex economic landscape, balancing growth aspirations with fiscal prudence and adaptive strategies.

MENAFN11012024000045015682ID1107707928