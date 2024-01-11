ILO expects small increase in global unemployment amid financial worries

(MENAFN) The International Labor Organization (ILO) foresees a slight increase in the global unemployment rate in 2024, citing worries about stagnating productivity, rising inequality, and inflation eroding disposable income. The organization's report on 2024 global employment trends reveals a marginal decline in the unemployment rate from 5.3 percent in 2022 to 5.1 percent in 2023, with a projected reversal to 5.2 percent in 2024 as two million more individuals actively seek employment.



The ILO notes nuanced dynamics in the global economic landscape, citing a slowdown in post-pandemic recovery amid geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation. Despite central banks' proactive measures, the global economy showed resilience in 2023, exceeding growth expectations, and labor markets demonstrating unexpected robustness.



However, the report raises concerns about diminishing purchasing power for workers in G20 countries, as real wages lag behind inflation. This has led to a tangible decline in disposable income, amplifying worries about living standards. The ILO emphasizes the need for comprehensive policy interventions to address structural imbalances and ensure equitable economic recovery and sustainable growth.

