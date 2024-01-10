Individual Allies Announce New Aid Packages At Ukraine-NATO Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the ambassadorial level was held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, convened at the initiative of the Ukrainian side in response to Russia's massive missile and drone attacks.

That's according to a statement released by Ukraine's Mission to NATO , Ukrinform reports.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksiy Serhieiev took part in the meeting.

Ukrainian representatives briefed the allies on the aftermath of Russia's extensive missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, outlining changes in Russia's tactical maneuvers and highlighting Ukraine's crucial air defense needs.

Kuleba hopes NATO-Ukrainemeeting will help bolster Ukraine's air defenses

Oleshchuk announced the number of missiles and drones launched by the aggressor state, shared the successes in using the air defense systems already provided by the Allies, and reported the number of the enemy's missiles and drones neutralized during these attacks. He emphasized the importance of providing additional air defense systems, such as Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and corresponding anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Photo: Mission of Ukraine to NATO

Moreover, the Commander of the Air Force underscored the significance of pilot training and the provision of F-16 fighter jets to fortify the capabilities of Ukraine's air defense forces.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs informed the parties about the main objectives of Russian attacks, the consequences of the recent massive Russian shelling, in particular, about the scale of infrastructure damage. He also presented the Allies with a list of the needs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system to overcome the consequences of Russian attacks.

It makes sense to support Ukraine now to prevent future crisis -

The Mission of Ukraine emphasized that NATO Allies strongly condemned Russia's massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, civilian infrastructure, and citizens. The Allies reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine and expressed readiness to provide necessary assistance, including strengthening air defense capabilities.

"Furthermore, certain countries announced enhanced assistance packages. Several Allies pledged increased financial contributions to the Comprehensive Assistance Package to address Ukraine's critical needs," the statement reads.

The Allies collectively advocated for joint sanctions and other restrictions against the DPRK and Iran in response to their respective supplies of ballistic missiles and drones.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 10, the Ukraine-NATO Council met at the level of ambassadors, during which Russian barrages targeting Ukrainian cities were discussed.

From December 29 to January 2, Russia launched almost 300 missiles and more than 200 Shahed drones at Ukraine.