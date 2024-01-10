Russia Targets Coal Mine In Donetsk Region In Latest Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, the Russian invasion army launched a missile attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing a local resident.

This was reported by the Main Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk region on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"This morning, the enemy attacked one of the coal-mining enterprises in the city of Myrnohrad. The missile hit the three-storey administrative building, partially destroying it from the 3rd to the 1st floor. According to reports from the ground, one person was under the rubble," the report reads.

During emergency response operation, rescuers from the 9th State Fire and Rescue Squad retrieved the body. The man killed by the strike is yet to be identified.

Rescuers dismantled 85 tons of debris at the site. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.

Earlier, Ukrinform wrote that six people, including three children, were killed in the village of Rivne, Myrnohrad community, as a result of a Russian strike on January 6.

Photo: Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region