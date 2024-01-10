Another Russian Strike On Kharkiv: Civilian Facility Targeted, Cars On Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by Russian invasion forces, a civilian facility was hit.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The strike targeted a civilian facility. Highly likely, there are casualties among those who were inside. Cars are on fire in the parking lot at the site, while the building itself has been destroyed," the mayor wrote.

According to Terekhov, emergency and rescue services scrambled to the scene.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote that the enemy had likely launched S-300 missiles.

As reported, explosions were heard during the air raid alert in Kharkiv.