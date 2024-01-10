Ukraine's Envoy To UNSC: Russian Language Something Ukrainian Civilians Hear Before Execution

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, spoke at the Security Council in French, reminding the representatives of the Russian Federation that it was spoken by the Russian nobility and diplomats in the past.

This was reported by Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York.

Kislytsya noted that members of the Security Council hear the language of war every day from Russian representatives.

"It is the language in which the invaders received the order to launch their full-scale aggression against Ukraine. It is the language that the victims hear when they are raped in front of their families. It is the language that many Ukrainian civilians hear before they are executed," Kyslytsya noted.

He noted that before the Bolshevik coup, the educated nobility in the Russian Empire used French rather than Russian as their household language.

"It was the language of Russian diplomacy before the adherents of Bolshevism, who keep their grip on the Kremlin to today, came to power," said the ambassador.

Kyslytsya invited the Russian delegation to "avail himself of interpretation" and switched to French "in recognition of the contribution that France, Switzerland and many other peace-loving countries have made to peace and security."

As reported, on Wednesday the UN Security Council, at the request of the United States, considered violations by Russia and the DPRK of resolutions regarding the supply of North Korean weapons to the Russian Federation.