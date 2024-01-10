Border Guards Eliminate Group Of Russian Invaders In Occupied Settlement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have employed an unmanned aerial vehicle to eliminate a group of Russian soldiers in one of the temporarily occupied settlements.
The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The aerial reconnaissance of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service revealed and destroyed a group of [Russian] occupiers roaming in between abandoned buildings in the temporarily occupied territory,” the report states.
A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated about 365,990 Russian troops since February 24, 2022.
