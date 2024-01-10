Turkish Journalists Among Those Injured By Russian Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles hit a hotel in the center of Kharkiv, where at least 10 casualties are reported, including journalists from a Turkish media outlet.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The invaders hit a hotel in the center of Kharkiv with two missiles. As of now, 10 casualties have been reported," he wrote
Another Russian strike on Kharkiv
: Civilian facility targeted, cars on fire
According to the head of the region, one person is in grave condition and one – in moderate condition.
"Among those injured are journalists of the Turkish publication who stayed in that hotel," Syniehubov said.
The emergency and rescue teams remain at the scene, clearing the rubble.
