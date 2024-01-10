Sandra Day O'connor Institute Releases 'Citizens Guide To Presidential Primaries' And More Free, Online Civics Micro-Lessons For Adults

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New civics resources fill the civics knowledge gap for countless American adults who never had civics in school

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy today announced the debut of the Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries : a new, free, online resource to answer questions about and help Americans navigate the presidential primaries. The Institute also released the Elections and How They Work micro-lessons for Civics 101, which is a civics course geared toward adult learners, countless numbers of whom never received civics education when they were in school.

Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries

"There's some confusion surrounding how presidential primaries operate in the United States because 50 states each have their own rules, so there isn't a single, consistent system," said Institute Director of Civics Education Benjamin Maynard. "The Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries aims to simplify things and give citizens the essential facts through a single resource that will help them understand how primaries function. For example, it offers the date for each state's primary and breaks down the distinctions between open and closed primaries, as well as bound and unbound electors."

The Institute's Civics 101 course continues to roll out in phases. The first series, the Foundations of American Democracy, debuted in November 2023. The new series, Elections and How They Work, covers topics such as the rights and responsibilities of voting, evaluating political candidates, and how to fact-check claims. Each course micro-lesson can be completed in less than 10 minutes, which is ideal for adults with busy schedules who want to learn when they have free time, and at their own pace.

"We heard over and over from adults, some of whose children were learning civics in school, that they wanted the opportunity to enhance their own civics knowledge," said Maynard. "The O'Connor Institute created the Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries and Civics 101 to fill that unmet need."

"Adults have long deserved free resources like the Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries and Civics 101," said Matt Feeney, chair of the O'Connor Institute's Board of Directors. "This civics material is rich and serious and important, but it's also accessible and presented in an engaging manner."

"Justice Sandra Day O'Connor long said that when it comes to civics education, American society cannot be complacent," said Institute President & CEO Sarah Suggs. "The Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries and Civics 101 are ways for adults to support their desire to learn more about civics and for all of us to be our best citizens."

The Citizens Guide to Presidential Primaries and Civics 101 is available at .

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education.

