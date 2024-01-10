ERP Advisors Group Unveils Their ERP Market Predictions For 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) On Wednesday, January 10th, and Thursday, January 11th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will be joined by industry analyst, Rebekah McCabe, to evaluate the ERP trends of 2023 and make their ERP predictions for 2024 in this two-part episode.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Rebekah McCabe, Industry Analyst, will evaluate the bustling ERP market in 2023 to ultimately make their ERP market predictions for 2024. Shawn will leverage his years of ERP experience to predict how changes in the new year will impact businesses looking to undergo an ERP upgrade.



ERP Advisors Group Logo



Sign up here for the live broadcast: ERP Trends and Predictions Part 2: 2024 Predictions - /erp-trends-and-2024-predictions

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

ERP Trends and Predictions Part 2: 2024 Predictions -/erp-trends-and-2024-predictions

