Kuwaiti Swimmers Claim 4 Medals At Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait swimmers secured four medals: one gold, one silver and two bronze, Wednesday on the first day of the Arab Age Group Championships, held at Aspire Dome in Doha.

Faisal Abualhassan, a member of the board of directors of the Kuwaiti Aquatics Federation and the head of delegation for the event, told KUNA that Kuwaiti swimmer Hassan Al-Suaileek clinched the gold medal of the 50m boys butterfly race in the 13-14 age group.

Swimmer Hamad Al-Gheith claimed the silver medal in the 200m freestyle race in the same age group and his compatriot Saud Al-Enezi won the bronze medal in the 50m butterfly race, Abualhassan said.

Moreover, a Kuwaiti team, including the trio plus swimmer Hasan Rajab, grabbed the bronze medal of the 200m freestyle relay race of the same age group, Abualhassan pointed out.

He confirmed that Kuwait's champions will dedicate exceptional efforts to achieve more victories in the upcoming days of the tournament.

The Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships bring together more than 300 young talents from 17 Arab countries to compete across three Aquatic sports including swimming, water polo and open water swimming over six days.

Day one of the Championships saw the start of the swimming competitions in all age groups (13-14, 15-16, and 17-18) across multiple male and female events. (end)

