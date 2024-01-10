Kuwaiti MP Urges Pressing Israel To Comply With UN Resolutions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti MP Hamad Al-Mutar, undersecretary of the National Assembly's parliamentary caucus, Wednesday called for activating the UN resolutions to put pressure on Israel to comply with UN resolutions.

This came in a speech delivered by Al-Mutar in the first meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's Palestine Committee (APA) held in Tehran.

Al-Mutar stressed the necessity of providing protection to the Palestinian people and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as establishing a sovereign, independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We are committed to our principled and unwavering position towards the Palestinian issue," he said.

He, at the same time, rejected double standards and positions towards what is happening to Palestinians, referring to Israel's brutal violations of human rights mainly in the Gaza Strip.

The Kuwaiti lawmaker highlighted the martyrdom of more than 23,000 Palestinians and the injury of tens of thousands others in the war launched by Israeli occupation forces as well as the destruction of infrastructure and hospitals.

He called for taking immediate action to halt the current aggression on Gaza which violated all humanitarian norms and values as well as international laws.

Al-Mutar further underlined the important role of regional and international parliaments in offering solutions to the Palestinian cause.

In this context, he pointed to the statement issued by the Kuwaiti National Assembly's foreign affairs committee last Monday calling on the government to join the lawsuit filed by South Africa before the International Criminal Court (ICC|) against the occupying Israeli entity.

The meeting is featuring some lawmakers from 26 Asian and Muslim countries, including Kuwait whose delegation contains MPs Dawood Marafie and Shuaib Shaaban, in addition to Al-Mutar.

