US Nat'l Sec. Adviser Discusses With S. Korean Counterpart Recent DPRK Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The White House said on Wednesday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held talks with South Korean counterpart on recent developments related the Democratic Peoples' Republic of Korea.

The statement from the White House Said Sullivan was on a call with the new South Korean counterpart Director Chang Ho-jin.

The two officials discussed recent developments regarding the DPRK and its increasing military cooperation with Russia, and the provocative actions it took along the demilitarized zone.

Sullivan and Chang condemned the DPRK's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, emphasizing that such actions violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They stressed that these actions have significant security implications for Europe, the Korean Peninsula, and the Indo-Pacific region. (end)

