Israel Occupation Forces Kill, Wound Dozens Of Palestinians In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and wounded late Wednesday in Israeli strikes on a house and an ambulance in the vicinity of Martyrs' Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli aircraft launched raids on the house, killing some residents, including journalist Ahmad Bedair, and wounding some others, Palestine's news agency WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that four of an ambulance's staffers were martyred when the Israeli occupation forces targeted the vehicle.

The staffers were killed while they were wearing the uniform, which should protect them, in line with international law, it said, adding that they were deliberately targeted.

According to government media in Gaza, the number of journalists martyred since the Israeli occupation's war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 115. (end)

