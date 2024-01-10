Abul-Gheit: Arab League Backs South Africa's Case Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Wednesday voiced full support for the case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, hoping a just resolution will settle the judgment.

In a press briefing, Abul-Gheit said, "Thanks to South Africa for taking this stance of principle that places morals and human values above all other considerations."

He is also looking forward to the issuance of a ruling leading to an end to the aggression on Gaza, pointing to the league's support of the case.

The League's General-Secretariat also mentioned the Secretary-General is directing the legal process of the case ahead of the court in The Hague, as preparations are to be provided to serve the cause and strengthen the Palestinian position.

He also noted that the case isn't just to halt the aggressive violence in Gaza, but to bring the Israeli occupation to accountability for violation of international law, hoping for this war to end as soon as possible.

This is a way to hold those responsible or accountable for such war crimes of genocide in a way that restores international justice's credibility before the entire world, he said. (end)

