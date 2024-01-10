UN Relief Helicopter Crashes In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 10 (KUNA) - A UN relief helicopter crashed in the Galmudug state, central Somalia on Wednesday, reported the official news agency SONNA.

The UN aircraft, used for distributing emergency aid in cooperation with the Somali government, crashed because of a technical malfunction and fell in an area controlled by the terrorist Al-Shabab group, SONNA pointed.

There were eight passengers on board, it added, noting that an operation was launched to rescue them. (end)

