Blinken: Israel Needs To Cooperate With UN To Allow More Aid Into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday called on Israel to cooperate more with the UN staff to allow the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid to people in need in the Gaza Strip.

"It is imperative that Israel work with the United Nations. It's imperative that this assistance get in, that more of it get in; and that once it's in, it gets effectively to the people who need it," Blinken said in an interview with the MSNBC.

"The United Nations is the only game in town. They're the ones who are on the ground acting incredibly courageously given that they're in the middle of a conflict, the middle of war, trying to get assistance to people who need it."

He hailed the UN staff's extraordinary efforts in the Gaza Strip, stressing that these efforts require cooperation "because there's no alternative. There's no choice. No one else is going to do it. And if the UN wasn't doing it, well, it would be Israel's responsibility to do it".

The US official said that he had talked with the Israeli official about this issue extensively.

"Look, we've made real progress over the last couple of months in opening up new entry points, including Kerem Shalom."

He admitted that there are still bottlenecks and they are working through all of them.

"We're getting, I think, more entry points opened. We're going to get - one of the things that we need to see is much better de-confliction once assistance is inside of Gaza so that it can move around, so that the UN can take it where it needs to go, to make sure that they're going to be safe in doing that. All of that was on the agenda today, and it's something we're very focused on," he unveiled. (end)

