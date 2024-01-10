Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN - Kuwaiti MP Hamad Al-Mutar, undersecretary of the National Assembly's parliamentary caucus, called for putting pressure on Israel to comply with UN resolutions.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated a new cybersecurity center as part of national efforts to bolster security against potential cyber threats.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Health announced a total ban on private pharmacies and hospitals' distribution and selling of Gabapentin and Pregabalin drugs.

KUWAIT - The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced major achievements during 2023 thanks to the support and sponsorship of the political leaderships.

KUWAIT - Kuwait swimmers secured four medals: one gold, one silver and two bronze, on the first day of the Arab Age Group Championships in Doha.

DUBAI - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award honored Sheikh Dr. Talal Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with the Arab Sports Personality of the Year Award.

RAMALLAH - Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and wounded in Israeli strikes on a house and an ambulance in the vicinity of Martyrs' Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned of Israeli measures aiming at displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

CAIRO - Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit voiced full support for the case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

KUWAIT - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the war in Gaza caused immense human suffering, which will have consequences for the broader region and add to the already high outlook uncertainty.

CAIRO - A UN relief helicopter crashed in the Galmudug state, central Somalia, reported the official news agency SONNA. (end) ibi