Airship Interactive Targets Growth, Appoints UK Gaming Luminary Andy Wood As Chairman

(MENAFN- Pressat) Manchester, UK - Airship Interactive is proud to announce the appointment of Andy Wood as its new Chairman. Andy is an influential force in the gaming & wider entertainment sphere, renowned for his leading roles in shaping the industry at Image Metrics, Cubic Motion, USD and others, he has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth, impacting celebrated franchises like GTA, Harry Potter, and Mortal Kombat."

Joe Harford, CEO of Airship Interactive, shared his enthusiasm about Andy Wood joining the team: "With Andy supporting our leadership team, we are set to redefine industry standards and propel us to new heights. His remarkable blend of creativity and expertise sparks an era of innovation and growth, aligning seamlessly with our vision and ambitions at Airship"

Andy's background in the music industry, including his work founding U-Vibe Records and collaborations with Brian May and Peter Gabriel, adds a creative edge to his leadership. His involvement as a founding committee member of UKIE and a host of game awards demonstrates his commitment and influence in the gaming world.

Andy Wood expressed his excitement about joining Airship Interactive:“I am a huge admirer of Joe Harford, the team, and Airship's proven and unrivalled commitment to excellence. It is incredibly rare to see such high levels of empowered creativity and innovation going hand in hand with unfailing reliability and consistent delivery. I'm extremely proud to be involved in helping Airship expand and scale its award-winning quality of services to way beyond the next level."

