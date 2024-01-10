(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

NEW YORK, USA – “We can confirm that the aircraft was not a WFP or UN Humanitarian Air Service @WFP_UNHAS craft and that no @WFP personnel were aboard. As a precaution, WFP flights in the vicinity have been temporarily suspended,“WFP media reported.

The UN remains concerned about the fate of personnel travelling on one of its helicopters in Somalia that reportedly was seized on Wednesday by al-Shabaab militants, though no details were provided.

The helicopter was captured after it was forced to make an emergency landing in an area controlled by the armed group, according to international media reports.

“I can confirm that there was an incident involving a UN-contracted helicopter that took place today in Galmudug in Somalia,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York at the regular daily briefing.

“Response efforts are underway, but I think you will all understand for the sake of the safety of all those involved we are not going to say any more at this point,” he said, adding that“our primary concern is for their safety so we will leave it at that for now.”

#Breaking. The Daily Somalia, said on Twitter:

“A UN helicopter accidentally landed in Al Shabab-controlled territory in #Somalia's Galgaduud region. The Alshabaab militants has captured the helicopter, holding at least 8 UN workers hostage. The aircraft was carrying weapons, and investigations are ongoing. #Somalia.”

The post UN helicopter captured in Somalia by al-Shabab appeared first on Caribbean News Global .