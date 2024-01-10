Global Technology Solutions, Inc. (GTS) Revolutionizes Customer Experience With Strategic Acquisition Of Adaptcx

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition Expands Organization's CX and AI focus with State, County, City entities.

In a groundbreaking move, GTS, a leading provider of interaction management solutions, today announced its strategic acquisition of AdaptCX, setting the stage to transform the customer experience (CX) landscape.

This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding GTS's focus on CX and AI solutions for state, county, and city entities, as AdaptCX helps align government agencies with the evaluation, selection, and integration of the precise cloud contact center platform.

"We're thrilled to bring AdaptCX into the GTS family," said Ram Agarwal, Founder and CEO of GTS. "This acquisition is more than just a merger of two companies: it's a fusion of our passions and visions for revolutionizing customer experiences through innovative technologies. Our combined expertise will pave the way for unparalleled solutions in the government sector and help clients navigate the complexities of procuring and managing CX technologies".

"Aligning with GTS is a game-changer," says Jeff Foster, President of AdaptCX. "Ram and his team are highly regarded in our industry. This partnership immediately amplifies our capacity to deliver superior experiences to our clients, empowering them to do the same for their customers. The integration of GTS's custom applications, AI prowess, and comprehensive platform support will significantly enhance our service offerings."

The union of GTS and AdaptCX promises an expanded portfolio of CX innovation and technical expertise, featuring leading solutions from Genesys, Amazon, and Google. This collaboration is poised to deliver state-of-the-art CX strategies, enhanced by AI and cloud-based technologies, tailored specifically for government agencies.

Enhanced CX and AI focus for government agencies.

Integration of industry-leading technologies and custom solutions. A combined legacy of innovation and customer-centric approaches.

This acquisition is a testament to GTS's commitment to excellence and innovation in the CX space, promising to deliver the next level of customer experience solutions tailored for government agencies.

About Global Technology Solutions, Inc. (GTS): GTS is a pioneer in interaction management technologies, dedicated to enhancing customer and citizen experience (CX) through innovative solutions, including AI.

AdaptCX: AdaptCX is a contact center technology advisory firm, specializing in aligning government agencies' business requirements with the best cloud contact center platforms.

