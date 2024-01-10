Vortex Energy Commences Drill Trail Clearing Process At The Robinsons River Salt Project, Newfoundland & Labrador

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The drill trail allows for drive-in-access for trucks, drilling rigs, and wireline equipment to begin drilling at core well two at the Robinsons River Salt Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) (“ Vortex ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the clearing process for approximately 3.1 km of drill trail road in preparation for the drilling of the second core well at the Robinsons River Salt Project (the“ Project ”). The work is being completed by On Grade Construction of Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, a subcontractor hired under the supervision and project management of the Company's primary consulting partner, RESPEC Consulting Inc (“ RESPEC ”).



The priority from RESPEC has been to assist the mobilizing efforts with being on-site, and guiding road clearing. The Company expects the drill trail to be completed later this week.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are happy to have begun the drill trail work necessary to begin drilling at our second drilling site. Thanks to RESPEC and locally owned and operated On Grade Construction for their hard work and dedicated efforts.”

Further to its news release issued earlier today regarding the extension of the Company's engagement of Financial Star News (“FSN”) for marketing services, Vortex would like to clarify that the promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur solely on a landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising. FSN will not conduct any promotional activity via social media or email.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is actively evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's plans at the Project, including the nature and type of the Company's activities, the timing of such activities and the aim and objectives of the Company's efforts.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute on its plans at the Project, including that it will be successful in carrying out such activities on the anticipated timeline and that such activities will yield the desired outcomes.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's activities at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; and that mineral exploration activities are often unsuccessful. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

