The Christmas Stowaway: A Heartwarming Tale Of Resilience By Author Vergene Ginny Gillman

Join Rocky the Saw-whet Owl on an Unforgettable Journey of Survival and Discovery

UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season brings joy, wonder, and the magic of tales told around the fireplace. In the spirit of these heartwarming traditions, author Vergene "Ginny" Gillman has created a charming children's book titled "The Christmas Stowaway ." This enchanting story, inspired by real events, invites young readers to embark on a remarkable journey alongside Rocky, a real saw-whet owl who found herself in an extraordinary adventure."The Christmas Stowaway" introduces readers to Rocky, a brave saw-whet owl discovered during the installation of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City in the fall of 2020. Ginny Gillman's imagination brings Rocky to life in a fictional journey filled with adventure, courage, and heartwarming moments.In this delightful tale, Rocky faces the loss of her home, a heart-pounding encounter with a hungry hawk, a bumpy truck ride to the bustling streets of New York City, and a visit to a wildlife center. Readers will follow Rocky as she embarks on a quest for peace and purpose in the midst of a busy city and caring hearts.Ginny Gillman, the author of "The Christmas Stowaway," is not only a storyteller but also a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her retirement from elementary teaching has allowed her to continue pursuing her passion for the outdoors, splitting her time between the enchanting landscapes of heavenly Wisconsin and the sunny Palm Desert, CA. You can often find her biking, treading water, or enjoying a round of golf when the weather cooperates. This book marks her entry into the world of writing, and it is a beautiful debut.While "The Christmas Stowaway" is her first book, Ginny Gillman is already working on a sequel. Collaborating with science teacher Emily Bennett, she aims to inspire young readers with another captivating story. With hopes to publish the sequel in 2024, Ginny is on a mission to create a lasting impact through her storytelling.The inspiration behind "The Christmas Stowaway" came from a news report by Today Show's Carson Daly, who shared the heartwarming tale of Rocky, the saw-whet owl. After sharing her written story with her creative writing class at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert, Ginny Gillman received encouragement from her peers, including co-author Ruth Gray, to turn this remarkable story into a children's book.The primary message that readers, especially children, can take away from "The Christmas Stowaway" is one of inspiration and resilience. Join Rocky on her journey of survival and discovery, and learn that even the tiniest among us can overcome incredible odds with courage and a little help from kind hearts."The Christmas Stowaway" is now available for purchase, making it a perfect addition to your holiday bookshelf. Connect with author Ginny Gillman on Facebook to stay updated on her future literary adventures.

