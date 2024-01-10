California REALTORS® Issue Statement On Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024-2025 State Budget Proposal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
(C.A.R.) today
issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024-2025 state budget
proposal:
"Housing availability and affordability are closely tied to state revenues and the economic
health of California. First-time and first-generation homebuyers face the most significant
barriers to homeownership given high costs and lack of inventory," said C.A.R. President
Melanie Barker, a Yosemite REALTOR®.
"We thank Gov. Newsom for his proposal to
address
the projected state budget deficit. We
look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Newsom and the state legislature on forward-thinking policy that, while recognizing the fiscal challenges the state faces, will create a pipeline of entry-level market rate housing that begins to address the
state's housing supply and affordability crisis."
Leading the way...® in California real estate for more than 117 years, the CALIFORNIA
ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
( ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in
the United States, with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of
professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.
SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS
MENAFN10012024003732001241ID1107706457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.