World Logic Day An Intersection Of Minds, Global Leaders, And Building Solutions

- Chris Fronda, Co-Founder of LogictryAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the high-stakes realm of decision-making, Logictry emerges as a dynamic force hosting the United Nations' World Logic Day in Austin, Texas this year. Set for January 21st, 2024, this event is a collision of brilliant minds exploring the convergence of logic, innovation, impact, and community collaboration. Logictry will unveil Logic this World Logic Day to share how AI, Business Leaders, Creators, and Community Builders are partnering together to deliver a Decision Engine for the world. With a steadfast commitment to keeping human intelligence at the forefront, Logictry aligns seamlessly with the UN's initiative, envisioning a world where logic becomes the key to global access, opportunity, peace making, and the scaling of wisdom. Their core values – innovation, impact, curiosity, collaboration, and learning – underscore a mission that resonates with the urgency of our times. Get ready for an immersive experience that blends with the impactful language of investing in a future defined by logic.About World Logic Day: A Global Convocation of Intellect and InnovationWorld Logic Day is a global initiative that celebrates the importance of logic in addressing contemporary challenges. Through engaging panels and discussions, the event aims to foster international cooperation, promote the development of logic in research and teaching, and enhance public understanding of logic and its implications for science, technology, and innovation. Kicking off with a keynote on "Innovation and Impact: Charting the Course Ahead," the event aims to spotlight the critical importance of logic and World Logic Day. Experts will delve into logic as the cornerstone of philosophical inquiry, offering tools for sound reasoning and critical thinking. The panels span a range of topics, from the "Future of Governance and Democracy" and "Responsible AI, Consumer Protection, & AI Innovation in Business" to "The Future of Healthcare" and "The Future of Community & Community Builders." Logictry's own panel, "Future of Strategic Decision Making," introduces their Decision Engine, geared towards creating a more decisive world. The event will conclude with the celebratory "Closing Awards Showcase & Ceremony," highlighting the Austin Woman Magazine World Logic Day Changemaker List and unveiling the UN Global Changemaker Awards List for 2024. This power-packed day promises to shape the narrative of logic, innovation, and impactful collaborations in the years to come.Commenting on the Event, are Co-Founders of Logictry & World Logic Day (Austin)Chris Fronda"We are honoured to host World Logic Day as it the convergence of intellectual forces, where global leaders coalesce to formulate solutions firmly rooted in logic. As co-hosts, Logictry is enthused to spearhead this catalytic forum bridging innovation and collaborative community engagement.”Chelsea Toler“In the face of this new wave of AI, we are all a little uncertain of the future, but together we can utilize tools like Logic and communities like our Logic Circle to leverage the moment in time for positive change.”Tolga Cengiz, Head of Enterprise Business at Logictry:"Decision making in the enterprise is more complicated than ever with information siloes, overabundance of unstructured or incomplete data, and lack of governance. Logictry helps solve these problems through responsible, human-in-the-loop GenerativeAI on our low-code application platform, empowering knowledge workers to capture and disseminate institutional knowledge. Join us to pave the future of enterprise decision-making!"Sofia Sunaga, Co-Founder & Director of Intergen & Co-Chair for World Logic Day Austin:"I see logic bringing a brighter future for all when sustained by character. Logic, coupled with character development, invites us to step deeper into the realm of AI, creating a future where human logic and ethical development go hand-in-hand. Join us at UN World Logic Day to explore this intersection and shape a better tomorrow."Anika Chokhavatia, Student Leader & Founder, Co-Chair for World Logic Day Austin, when asked why should youth care about this initiative remarked:“We are the emerging leaders of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to be aware of the changing world and our place in it. This initiative fuels the future we hope to build. I'm particularly looking forward to the Responsible AI, Consumer Protection, AI Innovation, and Business panel, exploring concepts of accountability and bias in shaping our worldview."Emily Gupton, COO of FOLIO, Community Partnerships Director for Austin Women in Technology, and Co-Chair for World Logic Day Austin remarked:"I am deeply passionate about community and collaboration as a cornerstone to rise the tides together. UN World Logic Day brings local and global communities together to drive solutions to real-world problems. Join us on January 21st for powerful programming, featuring diverse leaders who will speak on panels about the future of community building, collaboration, education, and more."Logictry Showcases World Logic Day Local, National, and Global Community PartnersIn a joint statement, World Logic Day and Logictry express their excitement in endorsing a model that extends its influence across local and global dimensions. They are eager to highlight their local community partners including: The Austin Technology Council, Austin Women in Technology, FIESTA, Opportunity Austin, Austin Venture Association, Executive Council Network, Social Venture Partners Austin, Secret Disco, The UT Innovation Center, The YMCA, DivInc, The Austin Forum on Technology and Society, ATX Women In Web3, ATX DAO, DWEN, Charity Charge, Tax Taker, Truist Bank, Texas Children's Hospital, The Long Center, and CBRE Austin. National and global community partners include: Intergen, YOUnify, The YMCA, The Cometa Collective, KFG Foundation, Glimmer of Hope Foundation, Queens Commonwealth Trust, DC Finance, Iron Light Labs, The Pride Fund, Venture Atlas, and PNC Bank. This collective commitment to community engagement aligns seamlessly with the mentioned organizations, jointly dedicated to shaping a future that thrives on logic and collaborative innovation. The gratitude extends to local media partners, including Zilker Media, THIRDi Strategies, Austin Woman Magazine, and The Sunday Afternoon Project, for their invaluable support.About Logictry: Logictry is a leading provider of enterprise decision-making solutions, utilizing responsible, human-in-the-loop GenerativeAI on a low-code application platform to empower knowledge workers and enhance decision-making processes.

