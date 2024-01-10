Evelyn Harden Empowers Aspiring Investors With INVESTMENT PROPERTIES”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Journey from Novice Investor to Real Estate Success

UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A remarkable new book has emerged to guide budding investors along their path to financial prosperity through real estate. In "INVESTMENT PROPERTIES : Building Wealth Through Investment in Multi-family Properties," author Evelyn Harden shares her extraordinary journey from novice investor to successful real estate visionary. This captivating narrative not only provides a step-by-step guide for first-time buyers but also inspires readers to take the leap into the world of real estate investment.Evelyn Harden's story is one of determination and vision. As a single mother with an average job and numerous bills, she realized that the quickest way to ease her financial burdens was to invest in a property that would pay for itself. Her book is a reflection of her journey and serves as an invaluable resource for those seeking to embark on a similar path. She believes that investing in real estate is not merely buying property; it's owning a business.Evelyn Harden's credentials and achievements are impressive and diverse. She is not only a seasoned real estate professional with a quarter-century of experience but also a wellness advocate. Her recent project, a picturesque resort overlooking Alaska's Kachemak Bay , reflects her passion for helping others find financial stability and vibrant health.As a trusted mentor in the field, Evelyn Harden is committed to inspiring readers to find harmony in their lives by balancing wealth and health. Her journey from novice investor to owning fourteen multifamily units is a testament to her expertise and resilience. She believes that the art of balancing financial prosperity with well-being is the key to a fulfilling life.In "INVESTMENT PROPERTIES," Evelyn Harden shares her experiences working in lending and real estate for twenty-five years, as well as her journey as an investor with multiple multifamily properties. Her insights offer a lifeline to those who feel lost when considering investments, ensuring that readers can embark on their own path to financial success.The primary message readers can take away from this book is a sense of security about investing. Evelyn Harden encourages readers to ask themselves if real estate investment is right for them and, if so, provides the first steps to navigate this exciting journey. With twenty years of experience owning multifamily properties, she empowers individuals to consider this path and build confidence in their decision."Investment Properties: Building Wealth Through Investment in Multi-family Properties" is poised to become a transformative guide for those seeking to transform their lives through real estate investment. The book is available for purchase at major online retailers and promises to be an invaluable resource for aspiring investors.

