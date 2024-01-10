Mondelez International Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Mondelez International (Mondelez) manufactures and markets food products and beverages. The company's product portfolio comprises snacks including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, chocolate, candy, cheese, and beverages.

It markets products under the Barni, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Club Social, Enjoy Life Foods, Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Clorets, Halls, Maynards Bassetts, Sour Patch Kids, Stride, Trident, Philadelphia, Bournvita and Tang brand names.

The company sells products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, gasoline stations, convenience stores, value stores, drug stores, and other retail food outlets. It operates a network of manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Mondelez established a Global Procurement Data Analytics team that utilized Tableau, a data visualization tool, to digitize and modernize traditional procurement into digital process

Mondelez India utilized augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to overcome its supply chain challenges. These technologies enable project management teams to collaborate with experts from different countries, facilitating efficient implementation of large-scale production lines Mondelez is leveraging emerging technologies like AI, data analytics, and robotics to drive various improvements within its operations. The company's sales teams use an AI-powered sales automation platform to recommend products to retailers based on historical sales data and neighbourhood preferences

Gain insights into Mondelez's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus Technology Initiatives

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

