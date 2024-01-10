Top Terrazzo Projects For 2024 Revealed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE GODFREY HOTEL in Detroit is one of 16 terrazzo installations named this year's winners by the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association.

THE NEW TOPS DINER in Newark, New Jersey, is a finalist in the 2024 terrazzo Job of the Year competition.

In the running for the Terrazzo Job of the Year are 16 winning projects completed by National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association member contractors.

- Leslie Carrio, DePaoli Mosaic Company / NTMA Board PresidentFREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has unveiled 16 Honor Award winners for 2024. These awards recognize outstanding achievements by NTMA member contractors and emphasize their role as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Industry veterans and design professionals judge the entries.One of the winning projects will be announced as the recipient of the NTMA 2024 Job of the Year, the industry's highest honor, and awards presented to all winners at the association's 101st annual convention on April 17, 2024, during the President's Honor Award Banquet.The 2024 Honor Award projects and award recipients, in no particular order, are:. Directors Place and UCSD Price Center, San Diego – T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego.. St. Mary's Cathedral, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota: Wisconsin Terrazzo, Onalaska, Minnesota.. O'Hare Airport, Chicago: Menconi Terrazzo, Bensenville, Illinois.. Rock Venture OCM Central Hub, Detroit: Artisan Tile, Brighton, Michigan.. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jasper, Indiana: Midwest Terrazzo, Evansville, Indiana.. Texas Children's Hospital, North Campus, Austin: Sigma Terrazzo, Dallas.. Godfrey Hotel, Detroit, and Michigan State University Broad School of Business, East Lansing: Michielutti Brothers, Eastpointe, Michigan.. Kecoughtan High School, Hampton, Virginia: David Allen Company, Raleigh.. Guilford Park High School, Jessup, Maryland, and US Naval Academy Alumni Association, Annapolis, Maryland: Roman Mosaic & Tile Company, Linthicum, Maryland.. Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark: Yorie Tile & Terrazzo, Allentown, Pennsylvania. Tops Diner, Newark – Imperial Flooring Systems, Freehold, New Jersey.. University of Houston College of Medicine: Southern Tile & Terrazzo, Houston.. Judges Choice Award, International Category: Fairmont Doha, Qatar, Qatar Construction Technique Company.The NTMA, a 148-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrated its centennial in 2023. The NTMA establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications. Its mission is to promote quality terrazzo craftsmanship and creativity while supporting its members in their trade and service to the construction industry.The NTMA's full range of free services extends to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design team write specifications to providing technical assistance at any project stage, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world's original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

