Emtruth's Third Patent Solidifies Its Role As Leader In Secure Distributed Data Management

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- emTRUTH ®, whose mission is to help healthcare companies unlock the full value of their data, has received a third patent for its technology for secure distributed data management.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded Patent No. 11,870,883 (“Blockchain-based Data Management of Distributed Binary Objects”) on January 9, 2024. This gives emTRUTH additional intellectual copyright protection for its advancement of blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology aimed at all-around improved healthcare.

Today's healthcare organizations possess a wide array of data from numerous sources, including EMRs, claims systems and connected healthcare devices. Data interoperability is essential for advancing medical knowledge, improving patient outcomes, managing health risks and providing evidence for therapeutic breakthroughs, while reducing costs. To optimize the potential of this valuable information, organizations must be able to share it with those who need it. But to share it effectively across functional, departmental and organizational lines, they need confidence in their ownership and control of their own data, and their ability to ensure security and privacy compliance.

Through its innovative use of blockchain as encryption technology, emTRUTH assures healthcare organizations that only those with authorization can access a specified dataset. This empowers organizations to deploy emTRUTH as“data registry of record” for themselves and their trusted clinical partners. In doing so, they can continue to use their existing systems, as emTRUTH's technology does not require any operational changes.

“The U.S. Patent Office continues to recognize emTRUTH's innovations in this vital area of healthcare,” said Irene Woerner, CEO, emTRUTH.“Shared data improves outcomes and saves lives. We are excited to be leading the way in secure distributed data management, which opens the door for progress in practically every area of healthcare. Data is gold, and we protect that gold.”

This is emTRUTH's third successful patent application in less than two years. Previous patents, issued in March 2022 and November 2023, recognize the company's breakthroughs in the use of blockchain for monitoring of devices and data management.

