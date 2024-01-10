Realty World Acquires Franchisor Rights To Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company now has direct management of all Realty World territories within the USA

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF., UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Realty World, Inc. , an international real estate company, today announced that it has acquired the franchisor rights to the regional territory of the State of Pennsylvania from the former regional franchisors, Realty World of Pennsylvania, Inc., and its principals, Lawrence J. Dellegrotto and Kenneth Charles Burrows. With this acquisition, Realty World now has direct management of all territories within the United States of America.Realty World will be reaching out personally to all members of the Realty World family in Pennsylvania to welcome them to the corporate family.“We cannot wait to start building a relationship with you directly, helping each other to continue building successful businesses and providing the best that we can for our families and clients,” said Lisa Gerdes, Executive Vice President and COO of Realty World.“We will assist you with anything else we can, and try our best to not only match, but surpass your expectations. You are all important to us, whether you are a Broker, Manager, Agent, or Support Staff member, we promise to help and answer all of your questions.”The company plans to present to Pennsylvania Realty World members a plan of how to grow and expand their businesses by introducing them to the Realty World Wealth Building and Wealth Sharing Residual Income Plan, along with other corporate opportunities to expand locally, nationally, and globally. This will include an introduction to Realty World's Reallium Technology Package and informative ongoing monthly educational webinars.Gerdes added,“We will work with you to add a Commercial Division and grow your business in the investment world. These are only a few of the many systems and tools we will present to you.”Pennsylvania members are also invited to attend Realty World's International Conference & Awards Ceremony for all Agents, Brokers, and Managers of the Realty World Family at the Sheraton Park Resort in Anaheim CA on April 11 & 12 2024.Gerdes is renowned as a true leader and professional with an impeccable record in real estate. She is totally committed to the well-being of all Realty World Members. A very kind person with an open door policy, she is always encouraging members to call and ask questions. She is happy to deal with any issues members may have. They can arrange meetings with Gerdes at# # #

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here