Gluten-Free Chocolate Market Size Will Grow By USD 741.55 Million During 2023-2028- Technavio

Gluten-free Chocolate Market

2024-2028: Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Chocolate Market 2024-2028

The gluten-free chocolate market analysis includes Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography landscape. This study identifies Product innovation by manufacturers, the

premiumization and artisanal offerings of gluten-free chocolate, and the increase in demand for natural and organic gluten-free chocolate as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free chocolate market growth during the next few years.

offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global gluten-free chocolate sales leverage offline distribution channels, including specialty health stores, supermarkets, artisanal boutiques, and health-conscious outlets. These diverse channels offer accessibility and varied selections, catering to different consumer needs, and fueling market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters -

The growing global chocolate market drives market growth.

Embracing a diverse range of offerings such as specialty chocolates, dark chocolates, and milk chocolates, companies leverage alternative flours to cater to gluten-free demands. This market rise

also resonates with consumer preferences for vegan, organic, and non-GMO products, aligning with the 'free-from' trend. Moreover, the increased preference for premium

chocolates solidifies this market's growth trajectory.

and forecast period (2024-2028).

The report on the gluten-free chocolate market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.



Product innovation by manufacturers is the emerging

trend shaping market growth.

This innovation encompasses a spectrum of offerings, including nut-free, sugar-free, Paleo, and keto-friendly options, meeting diverse consumer needs in confectionery and snacking. Moreover, an emerging focus on sustainable packaging aligns with the market's shift towards eco-conscious practices. Manufacturers also spotlight artisanal chocolates enriched with functional ingredients, marking a significant direction in shaping market growth.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide

hinders market growth .

Manufacturers struggle

with meeting the needs of health-conscious consumers grappling with conditions like Celiac disease and gluten intolerance. Ensuring allergen-free products, adhering to strict dietary restrictions, and obtaining gluten-free certification are

significant hurdles. Ingredients sourcing and mitigating cross-contamination risks further compound the challenge. Educating consumers

awareness regarding these aspects remains significant amidst this evolving landscape.

The gluten-free chocolate market covers the following areas:



Gluten-free Chocolate Market Sizing

Gluten-free Chocolate Market Forecast Gluten-free Chocolate Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Alter Eco

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Endangered Species Chocolate LLC

Enjoy Life Natural Brands

FREE2B FOODS LLC

J H Whittaker and Sons Ltd.

JJ's Sweets

Loving Earth

Mondelez International Inc.

Nibmor Inc.

No Whey Chocolate

Pascha Chocolate Co.

Pure Lovin Chocolate

Raaka Chocolate Ltd.

Rawmio

Sweet William Pty Ltd.

Taza Chocolate

Theo Chocolate Inc.

Unreal Brands Inc.

Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd. Zotter Schokolade GmbH

