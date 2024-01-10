Facial Tissue Paper Market To Hit USD 19 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facial Tissue Paper Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2024 -2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness on personal hygiene.

Facial Tissue Paper Market size could cross USD 19 billion by 2032. The industry experiences a surge in demand propelled by escalating production rates and expansion initiatives undertaken by industry leaders.

In September 2023, Pepco, based in Kochi, launched a new brand called Kenin, expanding its tissue paper line catering to star hotels and corporate clients since 2012. Kerala's Industries Minister, P Rajeev, inaugurated the brand, receiving the initial batch from Saibu Jacob, Pepco's Managing Director. The Kenin range includes various paper products like facial tissues, kitchen rolls, toilet paper, and more, manufactured at their Thiruvankulam facility with a monthly capacity of 35 tonnes. These virgin-grade paper items boast high absorption without allergens available in major retail outlets across Kerala. Increasing awareness regarding hygiene practices drives demand.

Pocket type tissue to gain traction

Pocket facial tissue paper market could exhibit a decent progression rate over 2024-2032, claims the report. These convenient, portable packs cater to on-the-go needs, appealing to consumers seeking practicality and hygiene while traveling or commuting. The compact size ensures easy storage in bags or pockets, making them a preferred choice for quick cleanup or personal care. Their popularity stems from the convenience they offer in various settings, driving manufacturers to innovate and offer diverse pocket-sized options to meet the evolving demands of modern, mobile lifestyles.

Sensitive skin segment to fuel the application landscape

The facial tissue paper market from the sensitive skin application segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. With a growing segment of consumers seeking gentle solutions, manufacturers innovate soft, hypoallergenic tissues. These specialized variants minimize irritation and allergies, providing comfort and care for sensitive skin types. The market adapts to this demand by offering dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free options, addressing the unique needs of individuals with sensitivity, and enhancing the availability of soothing and gentle facial tissue papers for heightened consumer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific to capture high revenue

Asia Pacific facial tissue paper market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032 owing to a growing population and increasing hygiene awareness leading to a surge in consumption of facial tissue papers. Rapid urbanization, in line with changing lifestyles, fuels this demand as consumers prioritize convenience and cleanliness. Manufacturers respond with diverse product offerings tailored to meet regional preferences and needs. The evolving market dynamics in Asia Pacific underscore the significance of these products in catering to the hygiene-conscious population.

Facial Tissue Paper Market Players

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Procter & Gamble Co, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sofidel Group, Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP), Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Kruger Products L.P, Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL Group), Essity AB (formerly SCA), Metsä Group (Metsä Tissue Corporation), Cascades Inc, WEPA Group, and Soundview Paper Company (Marcal Manufacturing)

Companies in the facial tissue paper market are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence by participating in launching products at several expos and events aimed at showcasing potential in the construction industry. For instance, in April 2023, Georgia-Pacific LLC, an Atlanta-based pulp and paper giant, allocated $50 million to enhance its paper towel business. The investment aimed to upgrade equipment and expand capacity at the Port Hudson mill in Zachary, Louisiana. Currently producing bath tissue and paper towels, the mill's improvements will specifically boost paper towel production, encompassing brands like Brawny and private labels.

