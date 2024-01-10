Market Forager Offers Prime Meat And Seafood Franchise Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company is welcoming entrepreneurs interested in its low-competition model to apply now.

- Justin West, founder and owner of Market ForagerSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Forager , a forward-thinking meat and seafood delivery company specializing in restaurant-quality, sustainably sourced products, has announced its official franchise launch. Known for its commitment to delivering delicious meat and seafood directly to customers' doorsteps, Market Forager is now inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to join its network of franchise owners.Justin West, the founder and owner of Market Forager, shared his excitement for the company's step into the world of franchising.“I am really excited about the work that we did during the franchise development phase of the process, and I am confident that we created a strong operations manual for our franchise partners to work from,” said West.“I look forward to finding people who are excited to grow with Market Forager.”Market Forager is a pioneer in the world of meat delivery. All meat and seafood is ethically sourced from vetted vendors, all of which have been partnered with Market Forager since 2008. The brand offers free delivery for its clientele and an order-as-you-need model, meaning no subscriptions. All portions are maintained at sub-zero temperatures and vacuum-sealed to ensure freshness.Currently based out of California, Market Forager is seeking to add additional territory coverage throughout Southern California, moving into the Oregon market as well.West offered insight into the company's viability as an investment, pointing out its flexibility and ease-of-operations as perks.“I love Market Forager for a few reasons. It is a simple, cheap business to start, providing opportunities for ROI within the first year. It provides an epic lifestyle to the owner, and it makes for a great family business, being able to run it from home,” he said.“It is a service and a product that you can really believe in and that our customers get a ton of mileage out of. That makes the work very rewarding, seeing how much families and members love the products, recipes and personalized service that we offer.“Market Forager provides its franchisees with a comprehensive support system, offering a range of marketing tools, including branding, collateral, and social media strategies. All vendor connections, ordering systems, service policies, and more are included. The company also provides a thorough training program that ensures each franchisee is confidently well-equipped to deliver the same exceptional standards that customers have come to expect from Market Forager."I have a lot of great support ideas for my franchisees, and we've put together a packet that people will easily be able to succeed with. I am excited to start selling franchises and expanding the Market Forager brand and service," added West.To learn more about Market Forager's franchise opportunities, visit .###About Market Forager:Market Forager is transforming the way communities experience food, one meal at a time. The pioneering delivery company offers all-natural meats and sustainably sourced seafood delivered straight to each customer. To learn more information about Market Forager's franchise opportunity, visit .

