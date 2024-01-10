(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Long Beach Pride and the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach Present the 2024 DEI Job Fair, Sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, Vice Mayor Cindy Allen, and VisitLB

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long Beach Pride, in collaboration with the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, is thrilled to announce the 2024 DEI Job Fair . This pivotal event, generously sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, Vice Mayor Cindy Allen, and VisitLB, will take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 1017 Obispo Ave., Long Beach, CA, 90804.

The DEI Job Fair is an open invitation to nonprofit and community organizations to join in a collective effort to promote workplace diversity. Employers will be provided a 10x10 space at no cost, though they are required to bring their own tents and tables. The event is free for job seekers.

“This event is more than just a job fair; it's a commitment to creating an inclusive environment where organizations and job seekers can connect and thrive”, said Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride. The fair is a rain or shine event, showcasing our dedication to diversity regardless of the weather.

For more information and details about the event, please visit the Long Beach Pride DEI Job Fair website ( ). We look forward to seeing you there and being a part of this vital initiative to bring inclusivity and opportunity to the forefront of our community.

For additional forms or more information email:

...

About Long Beach PrideTM:Long Beach PrideTM, a non-profit organization, is renowned for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events. Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984, we continue to advocate for inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society.

Elsa Martinez

Long Beach PrideTM

+1 562-987-9191

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram