Archaeology And Paleontology Dig Vacations Bring The Thrill Of Discovery To Travelers

Citizen scientist at work at the Caherconnell Fort archaeology site

Citizen science meets immersive travel on new itineraries from Ancient Odysseys

- Marisa RodriguezSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Travelers can now experience the excitement of discovering fossils and ancient artifacts as part of several new, exclusive paleontology and archaeology dig itineraries offered by Ancient Odysseys. Travelers directly contribute to science, as they get the chance to work alongside paleontologists and archaeologists, while also helping non-profits fund their important work.“Socially conscious travel has become more popular over the past several years, says Marisa Rodriguez, founder of Ancient Odysseys.“By working directly on archaeology and paleontology sites, travelers can make a difference while also making memories.” Since launching in 2020, Ancient Odysseys, has worked with researchers across the globe to find and develop paleontology and archaeology digs around the world. Rodriguez says that joining research-based digs makes for an unforgettable vacation on many levels.”People are more interested in meaningful travel experiences, and when they join these itineraries, researchers get the extra helping hands they need, and the surrounding communities benefit as well.” No experience is required for digs featured on Ancient Odysseys, and all training and tools are provided. New itineraries for 2024 include locations in Australia, Ireland and South Africa.Trip #1 Archaeology Dig: Caherconnell Fort Project in IrelandTravelers to The Burren in Ireland can join a dig where the very first pen in Ireland was found. The Caherconnell Fort Project is a 5-day archaeology dig at a royal settlement built in the tenth century that itself was built the site atop a Neolithic burial site from 4,000 BCE. Caherconnell is known for its well-preserved artifacts, giving all who join the dig the chance to discover something. According to Michelle Comber, archaeologist at Caherconnell Fort Project,“Paid participation couldn't be more important to the research at Caherconnell, since without that funding, we would have all these questions about this site, but none of the answers.”Travelers can join to dig for 5-days or choose an 11-day dig + travel itinerary option.Dates: July 14-25, 2024Trip prices start at USD $5,099Ireland Archaeology Dig DetailsTrip #2 Paleontology Dig: Excavate the oldest evidence of life on Earth in South AfricaSouth Africa's fossils are a record of firsts and on this exclusive dig itinerary to The Karoo, travelers can work at some of the most important paleontology locales in the world. On the“Time Rewind” itinerary, travelers will join three renowned paleontologists who study ancient life in South Arica. Travelers will spend three days with Dr. Julien Benoit excavating 250-million-year-old fossils from the Permian-Triassic extinction when 90% of life on the planet was wiped out.The trip then joins Dr. Bruce Rubidge, one of South Africa's preeminent paleontologists and former director of the Evolutionary Studies Institute in Johannesburg. Finally, Dr. Rob Gess will lead the group on a search for 400-million-year-old fossils, including the earliest 4-legged vertebrates ever to have walked the earth. According to Gess,“It is possible that participants will uncover seriously important material new to science at this expedition.”Dates: October 1-15, 2024Trip prices start at USD $8,599South Africa Paleontology Dig DetailsTrip #3 Paleontology Dig: Excavate Gigantic, Extinct Animals Deep in the Australian OutbackMini-van-sized, extinct marsupial wombats called Diprotodons are the stars of this paleontology dig deep in the Australian outback. The Eromanga Natural History Museum will lead a 5-day megafauna dig in the tiny town of Eulo where thousands of Diprotodon fossils have been found. This itinerary also includes time in the fossil preparation lab, time spent hunting for opals, dips in hot springs and ample opportunities to see wildlife under the vast outback sky.Dates: August 4-13, 2024Trip prices start at AU$6,990Australian Paleontology Dig DetailsAll Ancient Odysseys' itineraries and digs allow members of the general public to contribute to science directly by making real discoveries on archaeology and paleontology digs.“The finds that travelers unearth will add to our understanding about life that preceded us on this planet,” says Marisa Rodriguez.“Just imagine-travelers can enjoy the true thrill of discovery by helping to unearth something that hasn't seen the light of day for hundreds, thousands or even millions of years.”

