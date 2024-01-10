Indonesian Capital Warns Of Possible Landslide As Heavy Rain Continues

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Jan 11 (IANS) Heavy rain has continued throughout Indonesia's capital Jakarta as the rainy season remains in full force, bringing further risk of landslides in several areas, the city's disaster mitigation agency has warned.

The agency's chief Isnawa Adji told media on Wednesday that as many as 16 sub-districts in the country's largest city were potentially prone to landslides this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those areas were situated in central, eastern and southern parts of the city, he said.

He called on civil servants and the public in the areas to stay alert, saying that landslides would potentially happen in areas near riversides and cliffs during above-normal rainfall.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.

