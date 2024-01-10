Over 90 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Jan 11 (IANS) Israeli airstrikes killed more than 90 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Palestinian sources reported.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry said 58 people died and dozens were wounded in an airstrike that hit a residential area in the centre of the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, rescue workers pulled out 15 bodies from the rubble of a house belonging to the "Nawfal" family, which was flattened by an Israeli raid west of Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

Another 14 Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, in a separate Israeli strike, the Ministry added.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Civil Defence said its crews recovered five dead and dozens of injured from the debris of a house belonging to the "Asalia" family in Jabalia, a town north of the Gaza city.

Palestinian security sources said Israel intensified its bombardment from the air, land, and sea, targeting most parts of the Gaza Strip, especially the central and southern governorates of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

On Wednesday, the UN said Israel's escalated attacks on the central and southern Gaza Strip had killed and injured dozens of people and displaced tens of thousands of civilians, who fled Gaza City and its northern suburbs to the centre and south of the Strip in search of safety.

