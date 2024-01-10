Main Street Prices Public Offering Of $350 Million Of 6.95% Notes Due 2029

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.95% notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.95% per year, payable semiannually, will mature on March 1, 2029 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Main Street's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on January 12, 2024.

Main Street intends to initially use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under Main Street's corporate revolving credit facility (the "Corporate Facility"), its special purpose vehicle revolving credit facility (the "SPV Facility" and, together with the Corporate Facility, the "Credit Facilities") or its 5.20% senior notes due 2024 and then, through re-borrowing under the Credit Facilities, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, to make investments in marketable securities and idle funds investments, to pay operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for this offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., TCBI Securities, Inc., Hancock Whitney Investment Services, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Zions Direct, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, Comerica Securities, Inc. and B. Riley Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Investors should carefully consider, among other things, Main Street's investment objective and strategies and the risks related to Main Street and the offering before investing. The pricing term sheet dated January

10, 2024, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated January

10, 2024, the accompanying prospectus dated March

3, 2022, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any related free writing prospectus, and any information incorporated by reference in each, contain this and other information about Main Street and should be read carefully before investing.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and effective. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at 277 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10172, Attn: Debt Capital Markets, 1-888-868-6856, or e-mail: [email protected] ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 212-834-4533; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, telephone: 866-375-6829, or e-mail: [email protected] ; or Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, telephone: 800-685-4786, or e-mail: [email protected] .

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed. The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release do not constitute offers to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy, nor will there be any sale of the Notes referred to in this press release, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street ( ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

