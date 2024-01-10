Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2024-2028

The Optical Transport Network Equipment Market is driven by the escalating mobile data traffic, emphasizing the necessity for robust infrastructure. Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM), Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET), and Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technologies play significant

roles. Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (OADM), Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), and Fiber Optic Cables, along with Optical Amplifiers, Optical Switches, Optical Transceivers, and Optical Fiber Connectors, fortify network capacity. Efficient Transport Management Systems (TMS) harmonize and optimize these elements, catering to the increasing data demand.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the optical transport network equipment market: Adtran Holdings Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Aliathon Technology, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., Ribbon Communications Inc., Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp.

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.58% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The prevailing trend in the Optical Transport Network Equipment Market involves the fusion of AI and machine learning (ML) into optical transport network equipment, revolutionizing operations. Integrating Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC), Coherent Optics Technology, and Fiber Channel Protocol enhances network intelligence. Packet Optical Transport Systems (P-OTS), Submarine Optical Cable Systems, and Optical Cross-Connects (OXC) benefit from AI advancements. Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFA), Roadm (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer), and Optical Performance Monitoring (OPM) leverage ML, powered by Digital Signal Processors (DSP), facilitating agile and adaptive network functionalities.

Challenge

The primary challenge in the Optical Transport Network Equipment Market lies in the absence of standardized protocols, hindering interoperability. The divergence in Optical Transport Network (OTN) standards impacts Cloud-Optimized Optical Transport Network Systems and Optical Channel Networks (OCN). This disparity affects Optical Transport Network Routers, Optical Transport Network Switches, and Optical Transport Network Gateways, impeding seamless integration with Optical Network Management Software and Network Management Systems (NMS). Standardization gaps also affect Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) and Optical Network Units (ONUs), impeding unified network deployment and management.

Keg Segments:

The WDM segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The WDM segment's growth is spurred by China's broadband infrastructure investments, focusing on 100G fiber-optic Internet connections. Anticipated demand for 200 Gbps networks and flexible modulation line cards, capable of 100 Gbps or higher transmission, will rise. Metro WDM, driven by service upgrades to 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps, legacy system replacements, and enterprise data center interconnections, will boost WDM demand, driving the global optical transport network equipment market growth during the forecast period.

