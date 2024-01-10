LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights

report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

reached USD 310 million in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of FSGS in the 7MM was reported as more than 226K in 2022. Within this, the prevalent population of FSGS patients in the United States specifically was identified to be ~97K in the same year.

Leading focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

companies such as ACELYRIN Inc., Genentech, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Travere Therapeutics, Inc., River 3 Renal Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. , and others are developing novel FSGS drugs that can be available in the FSGS market in the coming years.

The promising focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

therapies in the pipeline include VB119, Obinutuzumab, CCX140-B, RE-021 (Sparsentan), R3R01, BI 764198, DMX-200, Atrasentan, ADX-629 , and others. Travere Therapeutics' sparsentan

is a late-stage investigational candidate among the pipeline drugs. The company currently awaits eGFR data from its ongoing DUPLEX study, which is required for submission of the market authorization application to seek accelerated approval. Sparsentan has received an Orphan Drug designation for FSGS from both FDA and EMA.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major FSGS

market share @ Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a distinct histological pattern of damage characterized by sclerosis, hyalinosis, foam-cell infiltration, vacuolization of podocytes, and proliferation of podocyte precursors between the glomerular tuft and Bowman's capsule. The clinical manifestations of FSGS mirror those of nephrotic syndrome, encompassing peripheral edema, significant proteinuria (with or without reaching a nephrotic range), hypertension, hypoalbuminemia, hyperlipidemia, and gradual decline in renal function. Initial steps in diagnosing individuals suspected of having FSGS involve obtaining medical history and conducting clinical examinations. Laboratory assessments for FSGS include comprehensive biochemical panels, serology, and kidney function tests. A definitive diagnosis and identification of the histological variant of FSGS are achieved through biopsy. Additionally, genetic testing for mutations in genes associated with FSGS, particularly those encoding proteins crucial for podocyte viability, can provide valuable insights.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The FSGS epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current FSGS patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The FSGS market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS



Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment Market



The objective of managing FSGS in children focuses on managing or eradicating proteinuria and maintaining kidney function. As of now, there are no FDA-sanctioned treatments for FSGS. The available pharmaceutical treatments, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, mycophenolate mofetil, and rituximab , exhibit a success rate ranging from 20% to 40%. However, in cases where medications prove ineffective, the subsequent treatment options include dialysis and kidney transplants.

Rituximab, a monoclonal antibody, induces immunosuppression by targeting the CD20 molecule present on the surface of B-lymphocytes. While the precise therapeutic mechanism of rituximab in FSGS is not fully understood, a systematic review conducted by Dogra and Kaskel indicates that rituximab may decrease the likelihood of relapse in individuals with steroid-resistant FSGS.

Adalimumab, a monoclonal antibody, functions by inhibiting tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) and its autoimmune response. The rationale behind its mechanism of action lies in the belief that TNF-alpha, an inflammatory cytokine, triggers an autoimmune cascade. This cascade induces the production of cytokines, growth factors, and oxygen radicals at the location of glomerular injury, leading to direct toxicity to the glomerular epithelium.

For individuals with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome and those experiencing recurrent episodes, the initial treatment of choice involves recommending calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs). Cyclosporine and tacrolimus, both classified as CNIs, exert their effects on podocyte structure, intracellular signaling, and glomerular blood flow to mitigate proteinuria.

To know more about FSGS treatment guidelines, visit @ Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Management



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



VB119: ACELYRIN Inc.

Obinutuzumab: Genentech, Inc.

CCX140-B: ChemoCentryx

RE-021 (Sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

R3R01: River 3 Renal Corp.

BI 764198: Boehringer Ingelheim

DMX-200: Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ADX-629: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for FSGS @ Drugs for

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis are expected to change in the coming years. Enhanced comprehension of FSGS pathogenesis and accurate classification have played a crucial role in pinpointing specific targets, while the introduction of next-generation sequencing holds the potential to offer nephrologists swift and innovative methods for both diagnosing and treating FSGS .

Furthermore, the FSGS pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of FSGS, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the FSGS

market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the FSGS

market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market. Despite recent strides in understanding FSGS's development, the lack of treatment options persists due to various factors, including distinct mechanisms and challenges such as patient heterogeneity, brief study durations, limited sample sizes, and delayed therapy commencement .

Moreover, FSGS

treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the FSGS

market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the FSGS

market growth.