Blackberry To Participate In Upcoming Investor Event

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB ; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conference:

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference – Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 8:00am ET

John Giamatteo, BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer and Tim Foote, VP Investor Relations, will discuss key recent developments and opportunities at BlackBerry.

A replay of both events will be available on the BlackBerry/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 235M vehicles.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry and follow @BlackBerry.



Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

[email protected]

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

[email protected]

