Assistiv Labs Launches End-To-End Accessibility Testing Service To Ensure Digital Products Are Accessible To All

Assistiv Labs, a leading provider of accessibility testing solutions, today announced the launch of its new end-to-end accessibility testing service . The service provides a comprehensive and reliable way to ensure that digital products are accessible to all users, regardless of their abilities.

"Accessibility is a human right, and it is essential that all digital products are accessible to everyone," said Weston Thayer , CEO of Assistiv Labs. "Our new end-to-end accessibility testing service is designed to help organizations make their products accessible and compliant with WCAG standards."

Assistiv Labs' end-to-end accessibility testing service is different from other solutions in that it automates the validation of steps through a user interface. This ensures that UI flows are both accessible and compliant with WCAG standards. The service also integrates with code deployment pipelines (a.k.a., CI/CD), so customers can run tests on every code change and ensure that their products are always accessible.

In addition, Assistiv Labs offers a number of other benefits, such as:



Flake-free test suite: Assistiv Labs' team of experts analyzes every test failure to keep test suites flake-free, so customers can be confident that their tests are reliable.

Issue tracking integration: Assistiv Labs can file accessibility bugs directly in customers' ticket tracking systems, reducing the need to triage bugs manually.

Root cause analysis: Assistiv Labs can help customers attribute accessibility regressions to specific code changes, so they can fix them before they go live. Reduced dependency on external audits: Assistiv Labs can help customers reduce their dependence on external audits to validate conformance, saving them time and money.

Assistiv Labs' end-to-end accessibility testing service is an essential piece of the strategy for any organization serious about making its digital products accessible to all users.

About Assistiv Labs

Assistiv Labs is on a mission to make the web more universally accessible. The company's tools and services help organizations make their digital products more accessible to users of assistive technologies.

