Online Laundry Services Market Size Worth $119.29 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 18.2% By The Brainy Insights

The online laundry services market size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.41 Billion in 2022 to USD 119.29 Billion in 10 years. The market ought to witness a positive growth rate owing to growing adoption of online laundry services across residential sector. The growing trend of outsourcing domestic services, especially laundry, favors the expansion of the residential market.

Newark, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global online laundry services market will grow from USD 22.41 Billion in 2022 to USD 119.29 Billion by 2032. Online laundry services are fundamentally based on the integration of technology. To optimize route planning for pickups and deliveries, sophisticated algorithms and software are used, guaranteeing a productive and economical operation. Further, these platforms' custom accounts frequently include dashboards that offer details about previous purchases, invoicing information, and the prevalence of ongoing laundry operations. This organization promotes accountability and confidence between the service provider and the client. An increasing number of online laundry service platforms are implementing eco-friendly methods in response to the growing concern over the environmental impact of laundry services. These platforms aim to reduce their ecological footprint by promoting water conservation and adopting energy-efficient applications.



Key Insight of the Online Laundry Services Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global online laundry services market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. India, China, South Korea and Japan are the growing economies contributing to regional market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a rise in online laundry services due to several factors. The acceptance of time-saving and convenient services is facilitated by urbanization, the growth of the middle class, and shifting consumer habits. The need for door-to-door laundry services is further increased by the prevalence of densely populated urban regions. Creative business models, such as joint ventures with apartment buildings and e-commerce websites, have aided the region's access to online laundry services. Further, the growing acceptance of smartphones and digital payment methods makes it easier for online laundry platforms to integrate seamlessly into customers' daily lives.



The dry clean segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The service segment includes laundry care, dry clean, and duvet clean. The dry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The convenience of dry cleaning for maintaining the longevity and quality of clothing that cannot be cleaned using conventional procedures drives the dry-cleaning segment's expansion. Online stores that offer dry cleaning services use sophisticated cleaning methods-which frequently use solvents other than water-to ensure that the color and texture of the fabric are preserved. A consumer's lifestyle choices can affect their demand for dry cleaning services. For people who value taking good care of their formal or delicate clothing and are busy professionals, the ease of booking dry cleaning services online and having door-to-door delivery is appealing.



The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises, institutions, and organizations that need laundry services on a larger scale are included in the commercial segment within the global online laundry services market. This applies to motels, hotels, medical caregivers, restaurants, and other businesses with substantial laundry requirements. Driven by the efficiency and scalability that online laundry services can provide to enterprises, the commercial market has a sizable proportion. The demand for efficient and affordable laundry solutions for businesses with high laundry needs impacts the expansion of the commercial market. Commercial online platforms offer services such as processing laundry in bulk, managing various textiles with special attention, and adhering to industry norms and standards.



Recent Developments:



. In January 2022: Leading consumer goods manufacturer Henkel declared it would combine its Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care divisions to form a new business entity called "Consumer Brands."

This strategic move seeks to increase the company's competitiveness and efficiency through operational simplification and forming a more cohesive business unit focused on serving customers.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Disposable Income



Technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and growing urbanization are some of the causes contributing to the expansion of online washing services. If more individuals live in cities, they may have access to laundry facilities, making online laundry services a more practical choice. Further, as customers grow accustomed to the ease of online purchasing, they are looking for comparable services for other aspects of their lives, including laundry. Consumer tastes have shifted due to rising disposable incomes; people are now more prepared to spend money on services that save them time and provide convenience. Demand in this market sector is driven by the rise in disposable income of the people. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Quality Concerns



The efficacy of the cleaning process is a top concern for customers employing online laundry services. This is specifically valid for those with particular needs or preferences, such as delicate skin or particular fabric. Customers are also worried about the possibility of damage to their possessions while the laundry is being done. This might be especially concerning for emotional or sentimental goods, such as designer clothes or family heirlooms. When utilizing online laundry services, customers' primary worry is reliability. Frustration and disappointment can result from misplaced merchandise, delayed packing, or missed pickup or delivery schedules. Finally, customers' worries about security and privacy may make them reluctant to use online laundry services. These factors can limit market growth and development.



Opportunity: Cross-Platform Integration



Users' payment processes are easier when digital wallets and online washing services are integrated. These platforms do away with the need for users to continuously enter their payment information by enabling them to pay for laundry services straight from their digital wallets. This improves transaction processing security while also making it more convenient. Further, drawing customers who favour these modes of payment through integration with digital wallets might increase the number of people utilizing online laundry services. Online washing services and e-commerce platforms can work together to their mutual advantage. For example, e-commerce platforms might advertise online laundry services as a convenience for their customers, and online laundry services can take advantage of the e-commerce platforms' customer base to target a wide customer base.



Some of the major players operating in the online laundry services market are:



. DhobiLite

. CLEANLY, Inc.

. FlyCleaners

. Zipjet Ltd

. Rinse, Inc.

. Mulberrys Garment Care

. Laundryheap Ltd.

. WASHMEN

. IHATEIRONING



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Service:



. Laundry Care

. Dry Clean

. Duvet Clean

By Application:



. Residential

. Commercial

By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



