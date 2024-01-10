Onyx Coating Unveils Vunyxtm Paint Protection Films: Lifting Car Care To New Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onyx Coating , a leading innovator in advanced coating solutions, is pleased to introduce VunyxTM Films: Master Pro PPF, an innovative technology designed to lift the standards in automotive protection.VunyxTM Film's Master Pro caters to diverse applications across the automotive industry. Its TPU thickness, easy application, break strength, and water-repellent essence set it apart as the preferred choice for automotive applications.VunyxTM Films: Master Pro PPF the latest offering from ONYX COATING, provides an unmatched shield against the elements for automotive surfaces.Crafted with precision, these films offer:1. Ultimate Scratch Resistance: VunyxTM Films creates a durable barrier that protects vehicle surfaces from road debris, stone chips, and other common causes of scratches.2. Enhanced Clarity and Gloss: The films maintain the clarity and gloss of the vehicle's paint, ensuring a long-lasting, showroom-quality appearance.3. Self-Healing Technology: VunyxTM Films feature self-healing capabilities, effectively erasing minor scratches and swirl marks with exposure to heat.4. UV Resistance: With superior UV resistance, the films prevent paint fading and oxidation, preserving the vehicle's aesthetic appeal.To underline the company's confidence in the durability and performance of VunyxTM Paint Protection Films , Onyx Coating announced 12 Yrs Warranty. This commitment demonstrates the company's dedication to providing users with peace of mind and a lasting solution for preserving their vehicle's aesthetic appeal."We are thrilled to present VunyxTM Films to the market. This innovation is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in coating technology. With VunyxTM Films, Onyx Coating continues its legacy of providing cutting-edge solutions that enable our clients to improve the performance and protection of their automotive surfaces. With VunyxTM Films, we continue to offer superior solutions that ensure superior results." said Ahmad Madi, Managing Director at Onyx Coating.VunyxTM Paint Protection Films will be available for purchase through our authorized network of dealers and distributors around the globe.[Contact Information]For more information about VunyxTM Paint Protection Films,please contact:Onyx Coating Media TeamEmail id: ...Website:About Onyx CoatingOnyx Coating is a worldwide manufacturer of ceramic car coating products that specialize in high-gloss and super silky protective coatings for all types of vehicles. The company produces automotive protection and care products that aim to provide premium quality products, ensuring complete protection for cars. Onyx Coating is recognized as one of the most advanced auto care companies on the market, manufacturing the first certified 10H and N1 ceramic coating.

