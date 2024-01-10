Speaker Presentation Ideas Now Accepted For The 2024 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ethanol Producer Magazine and BBI International announced that they are now accepting speaker presentation proposals for the 2024 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). The event, marking its 40th year, is scheduled for June 10-12, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Tim Portz, program director for the FEW, emphasized the conference's significance. "The International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo delivers the most technical ethanol production content globally," Portz said. "For four decades, we've connected ethanol producers with leading industry experts."The FEW seeks expert speakers and panelists to discuss contemporary issues in ethanol and advanced biofuels. Presentation tracks include:.Production and Operations: Biological and Mechanical Processes, Plant Control.Leadership and Financial Management.Coproducts and Product Diversification.Carbon Capture and Storage.Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Renewable Diesel.Ethanol 101 Seminar (preconference)Portz also highlighted a key benefit for presenters. "Presenting at the FEW is an unparalleled opportunity to showcase technical expertise to ethanol plant professionals. Notably, registration is complimentary for producers."The 2024 FEW will again feature the Biodiesel Summit and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit. John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International, remarked on the growing interest in carbon capture and storage. "Last year's high interest in this area is leading us to focus on plant infrastructure, pipeline requirements, construction, and low carbon mandates this year," Nelson said.Producers of ethanol, biodiesel, advanced biofuels, biochemicals, cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel can register for free.Presentation abstracts are open for submission until February 9, 2024. For more information or to submit an abstract, visit .About Ethanol Producer MagazineIn its 27th year, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry's leading trade journal, known for editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution. It is recognized globally in the ethanol industry, providing insights into plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy, and industry events.About BBI InternationalSince 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Biomass Conference & Expo and its allied regional events, BBI owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world-the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW). The company publishes Biomass Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.

